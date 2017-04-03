News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Sister, Sister: Tamar Braxton’s Nephew Calls Her Out For Being Petty About Traci’s Birthday

Tamar incited some family drama when she jokingly snubbed her sister's bday.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

2016 Daytime Emmy Awards - Arrivals

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty


Sibling rivalry doesn’t stop no matter how old you are.

Reality star and songstress Tamar Braxton threw a little shade at her big sister, when she declared Traci’s birthday #TamarBraxton day. Even her nephew had to call his auntie out:

After he commented, Tamar revised her post, saying there was ‘no shame, no harm meant by this post.’

#TamarBraxton says she wasn't being shady towards her sister! #UpdatedCaption View previous post!

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

We all know how this goes in families. It’s all love.

RELATED LINKS

So, Sad: Tamar Braxton Suffers Miscarriage

It’s All Gucci: Which Way Do You Like How Tamar Styled This Vintage Gucci Belt?

Oop! Tiny’s Mom Comes For Tamar Braxton

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Sister, Sister: Tamar Braxton’s Nephew Calls Her Out For Being Petty About Traci’s Birthday

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

A <strong><a href="https://newsone.com/tag/newsone/">NewsOne</a></strong> gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Big Sean Talks About Being On Tour And…
 12 hours ago
2016 American Music Awards - Roaming Show
Drake’s “More Life” No. 1 For 2nd Week…
 15 hours ago
Big Sean In Concert
Big Sean Becomes Youngest Person To Ever Receive…
 16 hours ago
Chance The Rapper Makes Another Monster $2.2M Donation…
 1 day ago
Tinashe
TINASHE “FLAME” ON ‘THE TONIGHT SHOW’
 2 days ago
Kenya Moore Gets A Temporary Restraining Order Against…
 2 days ago
Celebrities Attend The 63rd NBA All-Star Game 2014
WATCH: Kendrick Lamar’s Video Humble! See Why This…
 3 days ago
Laugh To Keep From Crying? Michael Blackson’s Sex…
 3 days ago
The Kurse: Are Fans Trying To Stop Khloé…
 3 days ago
Are Blac Chyna’s Children Already Headed To Reality Television?
 3 days ago
T.I. Finally Speaks On Divorce And Paying Tiny Alimony
 3 days ago
Scarlett Johansson Jokes About Lil Dicky’s Tweet And…
 3 days ago
Guess Which Character Beyoncé Is In Talks To…
 3 days ago
Name That Celebrity With The Aries Star Sign Graphic
Famous Aries: Name That Celebrity With The Aries…
 4 days ago
Chris Brown Listening Party For 'Royalty'
Chris Brown’s Work On “Black-ish” Praised By Anthony Anderson
 4 days ago
‘Scandal’ Recap: Abby Learns That She’s Not The…
 4 days ago
photos