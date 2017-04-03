Sister, Sister: Tamar Braxton’s Nephew Calls Her Out For Being Petty About Traci’s Birthday

Sibling rivalry doesn’t stop no matter how old you are.
Reality star and songstress Tamar Braxton threw a little shade at her big sister, when she declared Traci’s birthday #TamarBraxton day. Even her nephew had to call his auntie out:
After he commented, Tamar revised her post, saying there was ‘no shame, no harm meant by this post.’
We all know how this goes in families. It’s all love.
