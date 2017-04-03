News & Gossip
Self Defense: Learn How To Protect Yourself Against An Attack

These tips will help you protect yourself from harm in the case of an attack.

On this episode of Candid, host Keyaira Kelly & Entertainment Editor Shamika Sanders learn self defense from Kanway Ng, the owner of Class One Mixed Martial Arts located in Brooklyn. In the wake of the missing D.C. girls news, and continued attacks against women, HB aims to empower women to protect themselves when they are in a dangerous situation.

