LJ’s Sneaker Drop: The Most Hyped Up Shoe Of The Year So Far [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

LJ's Sneaker Drop: The Most Hyped Up Shoe Of The Year So Far

97.9 The Beat Staff
LJ, Headkrack‘s progeny, is back with more of the most important news for sneaker heads to date. In this edition, he talks about this weekend’s highly anticipated releases. Among them is the new KAWS x Air Jordan Collaboration.

Check out this exclusive video to hear more of this clip brought to you by “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Continue reading LJ's Sneaker Drop: The Most Hyped Up Shoe Of The Year So Far

