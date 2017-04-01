Community
Join Us Today At The Your Voice Your Vote – Voter Registration Drive!!

Jazze
There are many local elections coming up! Are you registered to vote? If not, find out who is running in your area and get registered to vote while having fun at the same time. Councilman Casey Thomas of District 3 will also be in attendance. Please join us today at Glendale Village 4478 S. Marsalis Dr. in Dallas from 2pm-5pm.

Voter Registration Drive

Source: Casey Thomas / Casey Thomas

Let you voice be heard and VOTE!!!

