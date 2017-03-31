Are Blac Chyna’s Children Already Headed To Reality Television?

seems to be a mother on a mission to make money, which reportedly brought her to an L.A. government building.

According to TMZ, Chyna was spotted leaving the building on Thursday. One could have guessed that she was filing documents against Tyga, who allegedly isn’t paying child support according to Chyna’s epic Snapchat rant. However, TMZ sources say that Chyna was getting work permits for her 4-year-old son, King and her 4-month-old daughter Dream.

Well this seems quick. Her kids have barely left the playpen and already they’re in the running for a job hunt? Maybe child modeling could be in their future, but rumor has it she is planning to put them on reality television. Blac Chyna has yet to fully explain her visit to the government building, but we might find out more soon enough in an upcoming back-to-school Target ad.

What do you think? Is Chyna jumping the gun or should these kids prepare to pull up their boot straps for work? Let us know in the comments below.

Also On 97.9 The Beat: