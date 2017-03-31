Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Are Blac Chyna’s Children Already Headed To Reality Television?

Too soon?

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian Visit Onyx Nightclub

Source: Prince Williams / Getty


Blac Chyna seems to be a mother on a mission to make money, which reportedly brought her to an L.A. government building.

According to TMZ, Chyna was spotted leaving the building on Thursday. One could have guessed that she was filing documents against Tyga, who allegedly isn’t paying child support according to Chyna’s epic Snapchat rant. However, TMZ sources say that Chyna was getting work permits for her 4-year-old son, King and her 4-month-old daughter Dream.

Well this seems quick. Her kids have barely left the playpen and already they’re in the running for a job hunt? Maybe child modeling could be in their future, but rumor has it she is planning to put them on reality television. Blac Chyna has yet to fully explain her visit to the government building, but we might find out more soon enough in an upcoming back-to-school Target ad.

What do you think? Is Chyna jumping the gun or should these kids prepare to pull up their boot straps for work? Let us know in the comments below.

Blac Chyna , Tyga

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Are Blac Chyna’s Children Already Headed To Reality Television?

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

A <strong><a href="https://newsone.com/tag/newsone/">NewsOne</a></strong> gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Laugh To Keep From Crying? Michael Blackson’s Sex…
 10 hours ago
Are Blac Chyna’s Children Already Headed To Reality Television?
 11 hours ago
Scarlett Johansson Jokes About Lil Dicky’s Tweet And…
 12 hours ago
Guess Which Character Beyoncé Is In Talks To…
 12 hours ago
Name That Celebrity With The Aries Star Sign Graphic
Famous Aries: Name That Celebrity With The Aries…
 16 hours ago
Chris Brown Listening Party For 'Royalty'
Chris Brown’s Work On “Black-ish” Praised By Anthony Anderson
 18 hours ago
‘Scandal’ Recap: Abby Learns That She’s Not The…
 1 day ago
CHICK CHAT: Black Women Activists Talk Policy Reform…
 1 day ago
106 & Party
Migos Talk About “Bad & Boujee”, Dabbing, Sports,…
 2 days ago
‘Empire’ Recap: Tariq’s New Plan Is To Go…
 2 days ago
Larry Rhem: BET’s The Quad Bryce Richardson Talks…
 2 days ago
Celebrities Attend The New York Knicks vs. Atlanta Hawks - March 6, 2011
Watch Gucci Mane & Nicki Minaj’s “Make Love” Video
 2 days ago
Blac Chyna Goes On Snapchat Rant, Reignites Feud…
 3 days ago
Balmain : Aftershow Party - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall Winter 2017/2018
Nicki Minaj Signs Modeling Contract With Wilhelmina
 3 days ago
Alternative Fact: Feminists Should Support Tomi Lahren
 3 days ago
Master P Biopic Is In The Works With…
 3 days ago
photos