The Buzz Live: Decoding The Brilliance Of Kendrick Lamar’s New Visual For ‘Humble’

On this episode of 'The Buzz Live' the panelists tackle the symbolism in Kendrick Lamar's new music video 'Humble.'

Rapper Kendrick Lamar’s new video for his track ‘Humble,’ set the internet ablaze last night. His artistic vision, coupled with heavy hitting beats and a vicious flow has the internets shouting ‘rap is back.’ Panelists Shamika Sanders (Our Entertainment Editor), Keyaira Kelly (Staff Writer), Charise Frazier (News Writer), Kyle Goldberg (Senior Producer & Cinematographer) Rae Hollidae (Special Projects Producer), and Xilla Valentine (Global Grind) discuss the stunning visuals in this episode of The Buzz Live.

