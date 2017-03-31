A 21-Year Old Dies In Oklahoma Jail After Calling His Mom For Help

21-year-old Mark Jimmerson dies in Oklahoma jail after calling his mom for help https://t.co/8WMkKErg0N pic.twitter.com/UlRiX8EpLg — Blavity (@Blavity) March 31, 2017

Mark Jimmerson lost his life too soon and a family is left heartbroken.

The 21-year-old, who was arrested in February 2016 on felony charges that included robbery with a dangerous weapon, was pronounced dead in an Oklahoma County jail cell on Saturday. Jimmerson suffered from asthma and had placed several calls to his mother, complaining about trouble breathing before he was found unresponsive in his cell.

Shaprese Wilson, Jimmerson’s older sister, revealed to Mic, “A lot of my mother’s kids have asthma. We are well aware how to manage it, how to treat it, how to control it, when to take action and when to just let it be.” According to reports, in regular phone conversations, the former high school athlete and aspiring professional football player told his mother that he had been given a breathing treatment and an allergy pill by medical personnel, but eventually Jimmerson stopped calling. His cellmate eventually reached out to Jimmerson’s family to tell them that he was too ill to get out of bed to place the call for himself, causing Mark’s mom to make several attempts to save his life.

Shaprese added, “[My mom] was there, the day before, with the solution, with the nebulizer, with the medication that goes in it. She had everything that he needed to live. They told her it was going to cost! They told her it was going to cost $60. She was like, ‘I don’t care how much it costs. It’s not about the money. He has $60 on his books. Take it from his commissary.’” After jail authorities refused to allow Wilson to see her son, promising that Jimmerson would be tended to by the jail’s medical personnel, police officers showed up at her home the next morning to inform her that her son had been pronounced dead overnight.

Jimmerson was recently sentenced to 10 years in prison and would have been transferred from Oklahoma County Jail to a state penitentiary. Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time someone died in Oklahoma police custody. There have already been at least three reported jail deaths in 2017.