A Mom Shows Up To Her Daughter’s High School To Defend Her Bullied Daughter And Ends Up Behind Bars

A Miami mother is behind bars after fighting a teenager who threatened her daughter.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Students writing exams in the classroom, Cape Town, South Africa

Source: BFG Images / Getty


A concerned mother showed up to her daughter’s high school to defend her child against a class rival, and ended up behind bars.

According to NY Daily NewsErnstalatta LaFrance was arrested at Carol City Senior High in Miami after she confronted a female student who got into a fight with her daughter.

According to police reports, LaFrance knocked a cell phone out of the student’s hand and hit her several times before leaving the school.

The violent encounter continued when the victim showed up at the LaFrance home to receive her cell phone.

LaFrance attacked the victim again, breaking her middle finger and taking an ax to destroy the student’s car.

LaFrance then posted a video of the incident, warning the victim not to mess with her child.

“The defendant also bragged on Facebook telling the victim that suffering two black eyes was not the end and she would use a gun,” the police report revealed.

The mother, 30 is facing charges of child abuse, aggravated battery and strong armed robbery. She is being held at Miami-Dade’s Turner Guilford KNight Correctional Center on a $38,000 bond.

 

Good News: Several Missing D.C. Girls Have Been Located

The Dangerous Way The Media Is Failing D.C.’s Missing Girls

photos