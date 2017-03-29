Photos
Strike A Pose: Nicki Minaj Signs With Wilhelmina

97.9 The Beat Staff
Rapper Nicki Minaj enjoyed the sights and sounds of Paris recently during Paris Fashion Week, and now will become a staple figure in the world of modeling. The “No Frauds” artist has signed to mega modeling agency Wilhelmina, adding modeling to her growing resume. Wilhelmina has signed other major celebrities such as Demi Lovato and Nick Jonas.

Nicki has definitely made a name for herself over the years and is no stranger to fashion. Her head turning styles and original designs contributed to her millions of followers on Instagram and opened up opportunities to pose for major brands and work with the world’s best photographers.

Of course, Nicki couldn’t be more excited about the new opportunity as she has a chance to join the two worlds of her music and fashion. “I love the synergy between my music and how it inspires my fashion,” she told Vogue. “I’m thrilled and honored to have signed with Wilhelmina – they get me.”

Let’s see what’s in store for Nicki as a new model! Congrats!

