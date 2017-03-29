Strike A Pose: Nicki Minaj Signs With Wilhelmina

Rapper Nicki Minaj enjoyed the sights and sounds of Paris recently during Paris Fashion Week, and now will become a staple figure in the world of modeling. The “No Frauds” artist has signed to mega modeling agency Wilhelmina, adding modeling to her growing resume. Wilhelmina has signed other major celebrities such as Demi Lovato and Nick Jonas.

Nicki has definitely made a name for herself over the years and is no stranger to fashion. Her head turning styles and original designs contributed to her millions of followers on Instagram and opened up opportunities to pose for major brands and work with the world’s best photographers.

Yesterday we honored King #AlexanderMcQueen in London. Headpiece: Demode Jewelry Dress, BOOTS (my new fave thing of all time) and accessories by #AlexanderMcQueen #LongLiveTheKING A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Mar 20, 2017 at 8:19am PDT

Of course, Nicki couldn’t be more excited about the new opportunity as she has a chance to join the two worlds of her music and fashion. “I love the synergy between my music and how it inspires my fashion,” she told Vogue. “I’m thrilled and honored to have signed with Wilhelmina – they get me.”

Let’s see what’s in store for Nicki as a new model! Congrats!

