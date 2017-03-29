Nicki Minaj Signs Modeling Contract With Wilhelmina

No stranger to the fashion world, it appears Nicki Minaj has signed a new modeling contract with Wilhelmina International, Inc. Vogue reports. The 34-year old “No Frauds” rapper will join the likes of Nick Jonas, Demi Lovato, and Shawn Mendes on their roster.

“I love the synergy between my music and how it inspires my fashion. My message is always celebrating your own style,” Nicki says. “I’m thrilled and honored to have signed with Wilhelmina. They get me.”

The news comes shortly after Nicki reached another career milestone last week, surpassing Aretha Franklin with the most hot 100 singles by a female artist.

Check out Nicki’s announcement (below).