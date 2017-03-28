News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

In Case You Missed It: Chris Rock & Dave Chappelle Did Stand Up Together & It Was Reportedly Amazing

Comedic history was made for a lucky New Orleans crowd during Chris Rock's 'The Total Blackout Tour.'

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

US-OSCARS-SHOW

Source: MARK RALSTON / Getty


Two of the kings of comedy took the stage together for a surprise stand-up performance for a lucky New Orleans crowd.

Chris Rock invited Dave Chapelle on stage for the first night of his Total Blackout tour. Chappelle walked on stage to a standing ovation from the audience.

Tonight, you are all part of a social experiment,” said Chappelle, according to NOLA.com. “Stranger things have happened in New Orleans.”

Rock called the moment ‘Watch The Throne Part 2’ on IG:

Watch the throne part 2. Total blackout tour 2017 .

A post shared by Chris Rock (@chrisrock) on

Unfortunately, the performance banned phones–so we don’t know exactly what jokes were delivered. But The New Orleans Advocate and The Times-Picayune revealed the comedians tackled Trump, Zika, Caitlyn Jenner, Rock’s divorce, and Chappelle’s wife, to name a few.

Model/media mogul Tyra Banks expressed here excitement about the moment via Twitter:

SOURCE: Huffington Post

RELATED LINKS

Dave Chappelle: ‘Key &amp; Peele’ Hurt My Feelings

Netflix Announces Premiere Date, Releases Trailer For Dave Chappelle Comedy Special

 

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading In Case You Missed It: Chris Rock & Dave Chappelle Did Stand Up Together & It Was Reportedly Amazing

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

A <strong><a href="https://newsone.com/tag/newsone/">NewsOne</a></strong> gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Alternative Fact: Feminists Should Support Tomi Lahren
 9 hours ago
Master P Biopic Is In The Works With…
 14 hours ago
Cam’Ron Exposes The Real Reason Why Mase Became…
 15 hours ago
Did Nia Long Respond To Rumors Of A…
 15 hours ago
Wendy Williams Accused Of Being Transphobic, Faces Backlash…
 15 hours ago
Did Disney Make A Mistake By Not Paying…
 17 hours ago
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 8: Jimmy Faces Blame And Curtis…
 17 hours ago
Kirk Frost’s Alleged Baby Mama Says This Is…
 18 hours ago
Lil Wayne
Lil Wayne Announces Young Money Radio
 24 hours ago
Bronzeville
[Podcast] Listen To The Newest Episode Of Bronzeville
 1 day ago
‘LHHATLS6’ Recap: Yung Joc Might Be The Father…
 1 day ago
B.o.B Talks New Album, Going Indie, Breakup With…
 2 days ago
Chris Brown In Concert - Wantagh, NY
Social Media Helped Police Find Suspect in Fetty…
 2 days ago
Samira Wiley & Lauren Morelli Say ‘I Do’…
 2 days ago
August Alsina Threatens To Beat Trey Songz’s ‘Goofy Ass’
 2 days ago
T.I.’s Rumored Mistress Rips Into Tiny
 2 days ago
photos