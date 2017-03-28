Music
Kodak Black Settles Lawsuit Against His Old Record Label

Kodak Black has officially settled the lawsuit he filed against his first record label Dollaz and Deals, according to a new report.

From Complex: “Kodak filed a lawsuit against the label in late 2016, claiming he was taken advantage of at the time of the 2013 signing. The controversial Florida rapper argued he didn’t completely understand the terms of his contract, as he was only 16 years old and inked the deal without an attorney present. According to Bossip, he also argued he did not receive proper management under Dollaz and Dealz, and that he never received regular payments.”

As Complex points out, the rapper signed with Atlantic Records in 2015 and later found out “Dollaz and Dealz did not have the talent agency license required by Florida state law.”

The site continues, “Months after he filed the lawsuit, Kodak has reportedly settled out of court. The terms of the settlement have not been disclosed; however, Bossip reports the judge has thrown out the case and dismissed it ‘with prejudice,’ meaning Kodak cannot sue the label for the same reasons at a later date.”

Kodak Black is currently in a jail cell “after violating the terms of his probation, which stem from charges of false imprisonment, strong arm robbery, and fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement. He’s also facing sexual assault charges in South Carolina,” the site reports.

