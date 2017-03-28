Reunited & It Feels So Good: Alfonso Ribeiro Shares Photo Of ‘The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air’ Cast

Actresses Tatiana Ali, Karyn Parsons and Daphne Maxwell Reid stood next to actors Alfonso, Joseph Marcell and of course, Will Smith in a reunion photo for the ages.

Ribeiro captioned the photo paying homage to his late cast member, James Avery, who played Black America’s favorite dad, Uncle Phil.

‘Always amazing to spend and afternoon with my Fresh Prince family. Wishing that James Avery was still with us to make this complete.’

Always amazing to spend an afternoon with my Fresh Prince family. Wishing that James Avery was still with us to make this complete. A post shared by Alfonso Ribeiro (@therealalfonsoribeiro) on Mar 27, 2017 at 5:27pm PDT

RELATED LINKS

These 7 Memorable Aunt Viv Moments From “Fresh Prince Of Bel Air” Have Us Rolling In 90’s Nostalgia

‘The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air’ Turns 25! Here Are 5 Of Our Favorite Moments

Also On 97.9 The Beat: