Reunited & It Feels So Good: Alfonso Ribeiro Shares Photo Of ‘The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air’ Cast

This photo of the cast of 'The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air' is giving us all the feels.

97.9 The Beat Staff
On the Set of 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air'

Source: Ron Galella, Ltd. / Getty


‘The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air’ alum, Alfonso Ribeiro, has us feeling nostalgic vibes, after he posted a photo of himself with his cast mates from the iconic 90s show.

Actresses Tatiana Ali, Karyn Parsons and Daphne Maxwell Reid stood next to actors Alfonso, Joseph Marcell and of course, Will Smith in a reunion photo for the ages.

Ribeiro captioned the photo paying homage to his late cast member, James Avery, who played Black America’s favorite dad, Uncle Phil.

Always amazing to spend and afternoon with my Fresh Prince family. Wishing that James Avery was still with us to make this complete.’

Always amazing to spend an afternoon with my Fresh Prince family. Wishing that James Avery was still with us to make this complete.

