Texas Teen Who Facetimed Beyoncé From Hospital Bed, Dies

A Texas teenager battling cancer passed away on Sunday, just four days after meeting her idol, Beyonce Knowles.
According to KHOU News, Ebony Banks was being treated for a rare form of stage 4 cancer at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston.
A candlelight vigil was held for her that night at the high school she attended, Alief Hastings High School. The video posted on social media shows students raising candles to Bey’s hit ballad “Halo,” USA Today noted.
As we previously reported, Banks told her friends that her greatest wish was to meet Beyonce. Ebony’s friends rallied around her mission, creating the hashtag #EBOBMEETSBEYONCE (EBOB is her nickname) on Twitter to gain the singer’s attention.
When the campaign went viral, it caught the attention of Queen Bey herself, who Facetimed Ebony last week to fulfill her dream. In video of the interaction, Knowles tells Banks, “I love you.”
Gone way too soon. We send our condolences to the Banks family.
