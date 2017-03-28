Texas Teen Who Facetimed Beyoncé From Hospital Bed, Dies

Photo by

News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Texas Teen Who Facetimed Beyoncé From Hospital Bed, Dies

Ebony Banks lost her battle to a rare form of stage 4 cancer on Sunday.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

US-GRAMMY-MUSIC-PRESSROOM

Source: ROBYN BECK / Getty


A Texas teenager battling cancer passed away on Sunday, just four days after meeting her idol, Beyonce Knowles.

According to KHOU NewsEbony Banks was being treated for a rare form of stage 4 cancer at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston

A candlelight vigil was held for her that night at the high school she attended, Alief Hastings High School. The video posted on social media shows students raising candles to Bey’s hit ballad “Halo,” USA Today noted.

As we previously reported, Banks told her friends that her greatest wish was to meet Beyonce. Ebony’s friends rallied around her mission, creating the hashtag #EBOBMEETSBEYONCE (EBOB is her nickname) on Twitter to gain the singer’s attention.

When the campaign went viral, it caught the attention of Queen Bey herself, who Facetimed Ebony last week to fulfill her dream. In video of the interaction, Knowles tells Banks, “I love you.”

Gone way too soon. We send our condolences to the Banks family.

SOURCE: KHOU News; USA Today

RELATED NEWS:

#BeyGood: Beyoncé Facetimes With Fan With Cancer

Praise! Devon Still Celebrates Two Years Of His Daughter Being Cancer Free

Mayor Muriel Bowser Creates Task Force On Missing D.C. Teens

Beyonce , Cancer , Texas

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Texas Teen Who Facetimed Beyoncé From Hospital Bed, Dies

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

A <strong><a href="https://newsone.com/tag/newsone/">NewsOne</a></strong> gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Lil Wayne
Lil Wayne Announces Young Money Radio
 22 mins ago
Bronzeville
[Podcast] Listen To The Newest Episode Of Bronzeville
 6 hours ago
‘LHHATLS6’ Recap: Yung Joc Might Be The Father…
 7 hours ago
B.o.B Talks New Album, Going Indie, Breakup With…
 13 hours ago
Chris Brown In Concert - Wantagh, NY
Social Media Helped Police Find Suspect in Fetty…
 16 hours ago
Samira Wiley & Lauren Morelli Say ‘I Do’…
 16 hours ago
August Alsina Threatens To Beat Trey Songz’s ‘Goofy Ass’
 18 hours ago
T.I.’s Rumored Mistress Rips Into Tiny
 19 hours ago
Sad News: The Cancer-Stricken Teen Who FaceTimed Beyoncé…
 19 hours ago
Kenya Moore’s Ex Has A Warrant Out For…
 20 hours ago
Tomi Lahren Is Fired For ‘Insulting Conservatives’
 21 hours ago
Does Nia Have A Long History Of Being Difficult?
 22 hours ago
Breaking: Fetty Wap Robbed In New Jersey And…
 22 hours ago
Drake And Future Perform At Frank Erwin Center
DRAKE ‘MORE LIFE’ TOPS THE CHARTS
 1 day ago
‘RHOAS9’ Recap: Shady Phaedra Helps Kandi’s Former Employee…
 1 day ago
Washington Wizards vs. Milwaukee Bucks in the home opener
Wale Taps Dallas Native On Twitter For New…
 2 days ago
photos