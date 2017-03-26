DFW
Home > DFW

Wale Taps Dallas Native On Twitter For New Album Cover

While this kind of opportunity is a first for the Dallas native, he’s been an artist all his life.

Michael Gonzalez, BlackAmericaWeb.com
Leave a comment

 

According to XXL: 

Announcing the news to fans on Twitter, the D.C. MC posted, “Just finalized my album cover today.no fancy big name artist. Jus a super cool kid I met on twitter. I’m grateful to have such talented fans.”

XXL found out that the artist is 22-year-old Dedrick Strong, otherwise known as artist VHS. According to VHS, Wale contacted him a few weeks ago on Twitter to see if he’d be interested in creating the Shine cover art. VHS, who was at his job at the time when he got the news, immediately got to work on the concept, which will be revealed at Wale’s disclosure.

“Working on this cover with Wale was very fast-paced because he knew early what he wanted and how he wanted it executed,” VHS tells XXL. “I was nervous for the most part ’cause this is the biggest thing I’ve done thus far but Wale is a cool dude. He helped the process go by smoothly and also gave me some words of encouragement.”

While this kind of opportunity is a first for the Dallas native, he’s been an artist all his life. “My dad had me drawing since I could remember,” VHS shares. “I don’t remember not ever doing anything art-related. I don’t really specialize in any one particular art form. I’ve been doing photography and graphic design for two years also working on clothing.”

 

H/T XXL

VHSPlus

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Wale Taps Dallas Native On Twitter For New Album Cover

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

A <strong><a href="https://newsone.com/tag/newsone/">NewsOne</a></strong> gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Wale Taps Dallas Native On Twitter For New…
 1 hour ago
Terrence Howard Claims He Never Abused His Exes
 1 day ago
Kerry RHODES Foundation Celebrity Bowling Bash
Comedian DL Hughley Says Trumpcare Didn’t Pass Because…
 1 day ago
'The Best Man Holiday' - Los Angeles Premiere
Actress Sanaa Lathan Speaks On Missing DC Girls……
 1 day ago
J.R. Smith & Wife Give An Update On…
 1 day ago
Jay Z To Help Bring Story Of Trayvon…
 1 day ago
Dear Dave Chappelle: Your Homophobic and Transphobic Jokes…
 2 days ago
EXTRA BUTTER: Jake Gyllenhaal And Ryan Reynolds On…
 2 days ago
Kodak Black’s Baby’s Mother Says She Broke And…
 2 days ago
Jay Z Is Set To Make Another Groundbreaking Documentary
 2 days ago
It’s Friday! This Is Where The Party’s At!…
 2 days ago
Man Who Broke Up Fight Between Teens in…
 2 days ago
Did Kendrick Lamar Take Shots At Drake and…
 2 days ago
Here’s What Started Taraji P. Henson And Nia…
 2 days ago
Yung Joc Apologizes For Ass Play Rant: ‘I’m Human’
 2 days ago
Faith Evans Opens Up About Her Love For…
 2 days ago
photos