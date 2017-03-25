News & Gossip
Tiny Had This To Say About T.I.’s New Boo Thang

The singer and songwriter is unbossed and unbothered about her ex's relationship with Instagram model Bernice Burgos.

97.9 The Beat Staff
VH1 Big In 2015 With Entertainment Weekly Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty


Tiny seems unbossed and unbothered with rumors that her estranged husband has moved on.

On Thursday a fan told Tiny she was “strong” for not bussing Tip with a Henny bottle for dating with the curvy Instagram model Bernice Burgos. And Tiny was quick with the comeback: “I ain’t losing no sleep over no pass around b***.”

Bloop!

Tiny isn't worried about #BerniceBurgos and her husband #TI. She's just a pass around, according to Tiny.

A post shared by @entertainmentforbreakfast on

As we know six months ago, Tiny filed for divorce from T.I. after being with him for 15 years and having three kids together.

Tiny then ended the conversation promoting her daughter Zonnique’s new EP “Love Jones.”

“These charts are what’s up tho,” said Tiny.

What do you think about her comments?

T.I. Tiny break up

photos