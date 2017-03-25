J.R. Smith & Wife Give An Update On Premature Daughter In The Hospital 

Source: Vaughn Ridley / Getty

CLEVELAND– Just days ago, the wife of Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard J.R. Smith was praying for patience. On Thursday, she experienced the ray of hope she needed.

Shirley “Jewel” Smith gave birth to the couple’s youngest daughter in January. Dakota was five months early and weighed just 1 pound.

Since then, Smith has provided updates on the baby’s condition on the website MyKotaBear.com. The preemie, who remains in the neonatal intensive care unit, is no longer intubated and is using a nasal noninvasive ventilation, according to the latest blog post.

“I started jumping up and down laughing and screaming in disbelief. My aunt Pat told me that I kept spinning in circles, which by the way I do not remember,” her proud mother wrote on Thursday.

