J.R. Smith & Wife Give An Update On Premature Daughter In The Hospital 

97.9 The Beat Staff
Cleveland Cavaliers v Toronto Raptors - Game Six

CLEVELAND– Just days ago, the wife of Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard J.R. Smith was praying for patience. On Thursday, she experienced the ray of hope she needed.

Shirley “Jewel” Smith gave birth to the couple’s youngest daughter in January. Dakota was five months early and weighed just 1 pound.

Since then, Smith has provided updates on the baby’s condition on the website MyKotaBear.com. The preemie, who remains in the neonatal intensive care unit, is no longer intubated and is using a nasal noninvasive ventilation, according to the latest blog post.

“I started jumping up and down laughing and screaming in disbelief. My aunt Pat told me that I kept spinning in circles, which by the way I do not remember,” her proud mother wrote on Thursday.


READ MORE: Fox8.com

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Vaughn Ridley and Getty Images

A <strong><a href="https://newsone.com/tag/newsone/">NewsOne</a></strong> gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

