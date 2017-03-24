Music
Home > Music

Kevin Gates Sent Back To Jail The Same Day He’s Released

The rapper can't get a break.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

Kevin Gates Lounge

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty


Kevin Gates almost saw the light when he was about to be released from jail today. The rapper, who already served five months behind bars, had been sentenced for kicking a woman in the face at a Florida show. He did his time and just when he was about to experience the sweet feeling of freedom, authorities found an outstanding weapons-related warrant on him. According to AllHipHop, he had to return to the Polk County Jail. Such a shame.

Gates is scheduled for a hearing later today. The details of the case remain unclear, but we’ll keep you updated as more news surfaces.

Kevin Gates

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Kevin Gates Sent Back To Jail The Same Day He’s Released

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

A <strong><a href="https://newsone.com/tag/newsone/">NewsOne</a></strong> gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Dear Dave Chappelle: Your Homophobic and Transphobic Jokes…
 2 hours ago
EXTRA BUTTER: Jake Gyllenhaal And Ryan Reynolds On…
 3 hours ago
Kodak Black’s Baby’s Mother Says She Broke And…
 3 hours ago
Jay Z Is Set To Make Another Groundbreaking Documentary
 5 hours ago
Did Kendrick Lamar Take Shots At Drake and…
 8 hours ago
Here’s What Started Taraji P. Henson And Nia…
 8 hours ago
Yung Joc Apologizes For Ass Play Rant: ‘I’m Human’
 8 hours ago
Faith Evans Opens Up About Her Love For…
 8 hours ago
Kanye West Settles $2.5 Million Copyright Lawsuit Over…
 8 hours ago
Gary With Da Tea On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Was Gary With Da Tea Arrested For Theft…
 13 hours ago
‘Scandal’ Recap: This Is THE Huck Episode Of…
 19 hours ago
You Won’t Believe How Much Kendu Is Demanding…
 1 day ago
Future Isn’t Finished Clapping Back At Ciara And…
 1 day ago
The Results Are In: Tiffany Whyte Took A…
 1 day ago
Kendrick Lamar Hints At New Album And The…
 1 day ago
Chris Brown Is Coming To Television
 1 day ago
photos