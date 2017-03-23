Entertainment News
Kendrick Lamar Hints At New Album And The Internet Loses It

The fourth is near.

31st Annual Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Press Room

Kendrick Lamar’s fourth album could be on the way! How do we know? Because he posted the Roman numeral four on his Instagram account.

That’s right, new music could be coming soon. The rapper’s previous albums have all been praised by critics with his Section. 80 mixtape officially recognized as his debut. Number two was the spiritually charged good kid, m.A.A.d city in 2012, followed by number three, To Pimp a Butterfly, in 2015.

Lamar deleted all other photos on his Instagram so we can zone in on that impactful IV. Outside of this, all that is known about the album is that it will be “very urgent” and informed by “how wayward things have gone within the past few months,” according to an interview with Lamar.  The album also might involve Rick Rubin and feature stories on parenting a hypothetical daughter. 

Whatever should happen, fans are already getting anxious. Check out some hilarious reactions below.

Some can’t even deal with the anxiety.

It seems like we’ll have to stay anticipating as we dream about and contemplate the number four!

photos