Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Future Isn’t Finished Clapping Back At Ciara And Her Team: ‘They Had Me Going The Cornball Route!’

The rapper gets candid (again).

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

JMBLYA 2016 - Austin, TX

Source: Rick Kern / Getty


Future has had a strained relationship with Ciara ever since their breakup back in 2014. The two endured a few lawsuits, including a custody battle over their 2-year-old son, Future Zahir Wilburn. The 33-year-old rapper even vented about his ex on his latest album and a lot of it wasn’t pretty.

Now it seems like Future is putting all this behind him— well, kind of. In a recent cover story with Billboard magazine, the accomplished rapper talks about his love life and how he’s continually growing as a person. He commented, “I feel like everything happened for a reason…I’m happy with life now. I’m happy with life, period.”

When asked about his new album HNDRXX, which includes some hostile lyrics towards Ciara, Future explained, “I’m opening you up to where I’m at. It’s about being vulnerable and not so cautious about what you say as far as your love life—if you was hurt or happy or in love.” The rapper continues, “I’m just not going to settle for anything, you know? Even in my life now, I know I can be a better person. I ain’t giving up on myself, so if you give up on me, I ain’t got nothing else to say for you. Because if you give up on something that’s real, it wasn’t real to you.”

Just when you think Future’s shady days are over, he said his relationship with Ciara pressured him to change his lifestyle of drugs and hedonism. He insisted, “They had me going the cornball route!” But he says all of the songs on album aren’t about Ciara, saying, “What the people don’t understand is, I been kicking it with superstars when it comes to females for a minute — on the low-low with nobody don’t know-know.”

It appears growth is very much welcomed for the southern star, but also sticking to some of his old ways. Best of luck to him on his journey! You can check out more of his revealing interview with Billboard here.

Ciara , Future

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Future Isn’t Finished Clapping Back At Ciara And Her Team: ‘They Had Me Going The Cornball Route!’

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

A <strong><a href="https://newsone.com/tag/newsone/">NewsOne</a></strong> gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Future Isn’t Finished Clapping Back At Ciara And…
 3 hours ago
Kendrick Lamar Hints At New Album And The…
 5 hours ago
Chris Brown Is Coming To Television
 6 hours ago
L&HH’s Yandy Smith Claps Back at Tyrese For…
 7 hours ago
2015 Budweiser Made in America Festival - Day 1
Beyonce Surprises Cancer Patient With Facetime Call
 11 hours ago
‘Empire’ Recap: Lucious Might Need Security For Cookie
 19 hours ago
‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Co-Stars Peter Thomas And…
 1 day ago
2015 BET Awards - Press Room
Keyshia Cole Is Headed Back To Reality TV…
 1 day ago
Creepy Or Cool? Drake Gets A New Tattoo…
 1 day ago
Watch: Tamar Braxton Finally Addresses Rumors Of A…
 1 day ago
Former ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Cast Member Accuses…
 1 day ago
Drake courtside, San Antonio Spurs v Miami Heat - Game 7
Here’s all the shots Drake fired at a…
 1 day ago
Surprise! Naturi Naughton Reveals She’s Expecting Her First Child
 1 day ago
What Recruiters Won’t Tell You About Why You…
 1 day ago
GRAMMY Block Party
Baby Bash and Paul Wall Cleared of Drug Charges
 1 day ago
T.I. 925 Scales restaurant ribbon cutting
ICE-T & T.I. “O.G. ORIGINAL GANGSTER + BRING…
 1 day ago
photos