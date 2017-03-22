News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Watch Sheryl Underwood’s Emotional Recount Of Her Rape Ordeal

The host of 'The Talk' shares the details of the traumatic incident.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

4th Annual CBS Television Studios Summer Soiree - Arrivals

Source: JB Lacroix / Getty


Comedian Sheryl Underwood opened up on daytime talk show ‘The Talk’ about her traumatic rape ordeal. Fighting back tears, the 53-year-old revealed to her co-hosts  that she was raped after she graduated from college.

Underwood tearfully recounted the incident when her colleagues brought up Kim Kardashian’s rape scare during her Paris robbery.

“I looked at the footage with Kim and in her retelling the story, she looks traumatized. But for her to go through that process and try to think her way through it, I remember having a ‘this is it’ moment when I was raped. I just kept thinking, ‘this ain’t it. I am not going to die today. I refuse to die today. It’s not going down like this.’ So the only thing I thought was: ‘What do I do to survive?” she told the audience.

You can watch the moment below:


 

 

RELATED LINKS

Kim Kardashian’s Terrifying Account Of The Parisian Robbery

Sheryl Underwood Apologizes For Negative Comments About Natural Hair, Reveals Her Own

Sheryl Lee Ralph: Robert De Niro Warned Me ‘Hollywood Is Not Looking For The Black Girl’

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Watch Sheryl Underwood’s Emotional Recount Of Her Rape Ordeal

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

A <strong><a href="https://newsone.com/tag/newsone/">NewsOne</a></strong> gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Co-Stars Peter Thomas And…
 14 hours ago
Keyshia Cole Is Headed Back To Reality TV…
 16 hours ago
Creepy Or Cool? Drake Gets A New Tattoo…
 16 hours ago
Watch: Tamar Braxton Finally Addresses Rumors Of A…
 16 hours ago
Former ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Cast Member Accuses…
 17 hours ago
Drake courtside, San Antonio Spurs v Miami Heat - Game 7
Here’s all the shots Drake fired at a…
 19 hours ago
Surprise! Naturi Naughton Reveals She’s Expecting Her First Child
 19 hours ago
What Recruiters Won’t Tell You About Why You…
 19 hours ago
GRAMMY Block Party
Baby Bash and Paul Wall Cleared of Drug Charges
 19 hours ago
T.I. 925 Scales restaurant ribbon cutting
ICE-T & T.I. “O.G. ORIGINAL GANGSTER + BRING…
 1 day ago
Good Eats: The Best Food At SXSW 2017
 2 days ago
Rick Ross in the Beat Studio
Rick Ross Talks ‘Rather You Than Me,’ Birdman,…
 2 days ago
Nicki Minaj Twerks to Celebrate Breaking Billboard Record [Video]
 2 days ago
Young Thug’s Former Manager Files A Lawsuit Against…
 2 days ago
Watch: Lil Wayne Had More Words For Birdman…
 2 days ago
Mel B Files For Divorce From Stephen Belafonte
 2 days ago
photos