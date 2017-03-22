Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Watch: Tamar Braxton Finally Addresses Rumors Of A Violent Fight With Her Husband

The singer and entertainer gives her take on the incident.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

2017 Pre-GRAMMY Gala And Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Debra Lee - Arrivals

Source: Scott Dudelson / Getty


Some folks might remember last year Tamar Braxton sparked a wave of conversation when reports surfaced of a violent altercation between her and her husband, Vincent Herbert. A situation at the Ritz Carlton in Buckhead, Atlanta reportedly led to Braxton’s hand being bit by Herbert and 911 being called.

Tamar avoided talk of the incident, which was never confirmed, every time. She assured people then, “I’m not even fitting to defend my relationship to anybody. Ever. This is a marriage. This is not my baby daddy. This is not my boyfriend. We don’t live together. This is my husband for 13 years…so everybody else can have several seats!”

However ,Tamar recently addressed the incident directly in an interview with ESSENCE Live. She proclaimed, “I didn’t call 911.” She added, “I don’t have a male assistant. It’s just Vince and I when we travel together. I don’t have security. We don’t roll like that. We’re regular people.”

Though she didn’t debunk domestic violence rumors explicitly, she commented, “Every single year, I don’t know if you remember, me and Vince are getting divorced. I don’t know where this is coming from, but the devil is a lie and we’re together.” You can watch her full interview below, where she also talks about the return of Braxton Family Values and Vincent’s alleged child with another woman.

Tamar Braxton , Vincent Herbert

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Watch: Tamar Braxton Finally Addresses Rumors Of A Violent Fight With Her Husband

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

A <strong><a href="https://newsone.com/tag/newsone/">NewsOne</a></strong> gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Watch: Tamar Braxton Finally Addresses Rumors Of A…
 2 hours ago
Former ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Cast Member Accuses…
 4 hours ago
Drake courtside, San Antonio Spurs v Miami Heat - Game 7
Here’s all the shots Drake fired at a…
 5 hours ago
GRAMMY Block Party
Baby Bash and Paul Wall Cleared of Drug Charges
 6 hours ago
T.I. 925 Scales restaurant ribbon cutting
ICE-T & T.I. “O.G. ORIGINAL GANGSTER + BRING…
 11 hours ago
Good Eats: The Best Food At SXSW 2017
 23 hours ago
Rick Ross in the Beat Studio
Rick Ross Talks ‘Rather You Than Me,’ Birdman,…
 1 day ago
Nicki Minaj Twerks to Celebrate Breaking Billboard Record [Video]
 1 day ago
Young Thug’s Former Manager Files A Lawsuit Against…
 1 day ago
Watch: Lil Wayne Had More Words For Birdman…
 1 day ago
Mel B Files For Divorce From Stephen Belafonte
 1 day ago
Mahershala Ali Shares An Adorable First Photo Of…
 1 day ago
Watch: Police Mistake Wyclef Jean For Armed Robbery…
 1 day ago
Why Were Members Of Lil Yachty’s Entourage Fighting…
 1 day ago
Taraji P. Henson On Her Legendary ‘Empire’ Character:…
 1 day ago
Rick Ross Continues To Put Birdman’s Bad Business…
 1 day ago
photos