Here’s all the shots Drake fired at a few rivals on “More Life”

The website Genius.com put together a great video of some of the subliminal disses Drake is said to have taken at a few rivals on his latest project “More Life” that dropped over the weekend.

Seems he’s not done with Meek just yet. On a few songs, Genius breaks down a few bars aimed at the Philly rapper. The project also includes jabs seemingly aimed at fellow Toronto rapper Tory Lanez, Kid Cudi and even the king Jay Z.

As for Meek’s now ex-girlfriend Nicki, does Drizzy secretly want to call her his main gal? (say whaaaaaat?) A line about her in one of the songs has people thinking so!

Peep the video below and give me your thoughts!

