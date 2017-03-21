Mel B Files For Divorce From Stephen Belafonte

Melanie ‘Mel B’ Brown filed for divorce from her husbandaccording to

The Spice Girl alum and Belafonte married in 2007 after dating for only five months.

In divorce documents obtained by the site, Mel listed their official date of separation as December 28th and requested joint custody of their daughter, Madison.

Just a little over a month ago, Mel took to IG to express her love for her estranged husband:

My baby boo @stephenthinks11 we have been through everything that would normally tear couples apart and we have come out on the other side stronger,you loved me before I even new how to really love myself,you are my world honey and let's not forget you are abit of a dickhead too xxxx #tenyearsmarried #fightfortheineyoulove #theysaiditwouldntlast #bitcheswishtheyhadthis #nowtalkaboutme A post shared by Mel B (@officialmelb) on Feb 6, 2017 at 3:55pm PST

