Mel B Files For Divorce From Stephen Belafonte

The 'America's Got Talent' judge filed for divorce from her husband of 10 years.

Melanie ‘Mel B’ Brown filed for divorce from her husband Stephen Belafonte, according to People.

The Spice Girl alum and Belafonte married in 2007 after dating for only five months.

In divorce documents obtained by the site, Mel listed their official date of separation as December 28th and requested joint custody of their daughter, Madison.

Just a little over a month ago, Mel  took to IG to express her love for her estranged husband:

 

