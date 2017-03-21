Lifestyle
Home > Lifestyle

Having Sex With Your Partner Brings A 48-Hour ‘After Glow’

Here's another way to let your soul glow....

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

Adoring Couple Embracing in Bed

Source: Digital Vision. / Getty


You know that loving, happy feeling you have after sex? Well it’s not all in your head. Research says that having sex with your partner bring a 48-hour ‘after glow’ feeling to couples, according to Telegraph. 

Scientists asked couples to keep sex diaries to record how many times they had sex and relationship satisfaction.

Research found that feelings of intimacy and happiness in a relationship lasted for two days after sex, but began to fade after three.

The ‘after glow’ effect could be linked to the hormone oxytocin that is released during sex.

Scientists believe the biological reason for the lingering sense of connection between couples is linked to men’s sperm count. When a man has frequent sex, his sperm count diminishes, and it takes approximately 2-3 days to restore his swimmers to maximum capacity. Researchers believe the evolutionary purpose of the ‘after glow’ is to keep partners together until his count increases.

“This is the first research to quantify the length of the sexual afterglow and to examine its benefits,” said head researcher on the project Dr  Andrea Meltzer, of Florida State University,

SOURCE: Psychological Science

RELATED LINKS

Americans Are Having Less Sex Than Ever Before

New Study Shows Attractive People Have Shorter Relationships

 

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Having Sex With Your Partner Brings A 48-Hour ‘After Glow’

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

A <strong><a href="https://newsone.com/tag/newsone/">NewsOne</a></strong> gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Rick Ross in the Beat Studio
Rick Ross Talks ‘Rather You Than Me,’ Birdman,…
 4 hours ago
Watch: Lil Wayne Had More Words For Birdman…
 5 hours ago
Mel B Files For Divorce From Stephen Belafonte
 6 hours ago
Mahershala Ali Shares An Adorable First Photo Of…
 6 hours ago
Watch: Police Mistake Wyclef Jean For Armed Robbery…
 8 hours ago
Why Were Members Of Lil Yachty’s Entourage Fighting…
 8 hours ago
Taraji P. Henson On Her Legendary ‘Empire’ Character:…
 8 hours ago
Rick Ross Continues To Put Birdman’s Bad Business…
 8 hours ago
Drake’s “More Life” Sales Projected To Blow Everyone…
 14 hours ago
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 7: Everett’s Release Shakes Up The Town
 14 hours ago
Bronzeville
[Podcast] Listen To The Newest Episode Of Bronzeville
 19 hours ago
‘Chips’ Cast Discuss The Rules Of Eating Booty
 1 day ago
Adrien Broner’s Feet Are Horrifying The Internet
 1 day ago
Tyson Beckford Goes In On Chris Brown, Claims…
 1 day ago
Tamar Braxton Leaves Epic Records And Signs A…
 1 day ago
Here’s How Fantasia’s Life Changed After Being Celibate…
 1 day ago
photos