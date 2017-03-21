Why Were Members Of Lil Yachty’s Entourage Fighting Each Other At SXSW?

There was some drama in Lil Yachty‘s camp during SXSW, according to a new report that says the rapper’s bodyguard fought a member of their own entourage.
From TMZ: “We got video of Yachty’s bodyguard beating down a guy who is part of the rapper’s entourage … or at least he was. The fight went down Friday at the Omni Hotel in downtown Austin. The clip starts with punches being thrown and Yachty standing nearby and watching the action unfold.”
Law enforcement reportedly said police were responding to a disturbance at the Omni Hotel, which they investigated in the lobby. “For what it’s worth … another member of Yachty’s crew tried to intervene, but ultimately hotel management broke it up.”
No word on what the issue was, but see the fight below.
Everyone And Their Mama Was Proud Of Chance The Rapper's Grammy Victories
13 photos Launch gallery
Everyone And Their Mama Was Proud Of Chance The Rapper's Grammy Victories
1. Beyonce always shows love to Chance.Source:Instagram 1 of 13
2. Jay Z looks like a proud dad.Source:Instagram 2 of 13
3. History.3 of 13
4. Zac Efron is a huge fan. Who knew?4 of 13
5. Steph Curry is proud.5 of 13
6. Kendrick Lamar sent a congratulatory text.Source:Instagram 6 of 13
7. Drake also showed love.Source:Instagram 7 of 13
8. Issa truth from Issa Rae.8 of 13
9. The king of Chicago, R. Kelly, shouted out the young king.9 of 13
10. Common is pleased.10 of 13
11. Even Larry King had to chime in.11 of 13
12. Chicago Public Schools congratulated the star on a job well done.12 of 13
13. Bishop TD Jakes felt the Chance spirit.13 of 13
comments – Add Yours