Why Were Members Of Lil Yachty’s Entourage Fighting Each Other At SXSW?

See the brawl.

Young Thug In Concert - New York, New York

There was some drama in Lil Yachty‘s camp during SXSW, according to a new report that says the rapper’s bodyguard fought a member of their own entourage.

From TMZ: “We got video of Yachty’s bodyguard beating down a guy who is part of the rapper’s entourage … or at least he was. The fight went down Friday at the Omni Hotel in downtown Austin. The clip starts with punches being thrown and Yachty standing nearby and watching the action unfold.”

Law enforcement reportedly said police were responding to a disturbance at the Omni Hotel, which they investigated in the lobby. “For what it’s worth … another member of Yachty’s crew tried to intervene, but ultimately hotel management broke it up.”

No word on what the issue was, but see the fight below.

