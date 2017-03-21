Entertainment News
Drake’s “More Life” Sales Projected To Blow Everyone Out Of The Water, Including Rick Ross

The estimates have started rolling in for last week’s releases, and Drake is expected to drastically outperform all of his competition.

The 22-song More Life playlist is predicted to do 500,000 to 550,000 with sales plus streaming (SPS), with 225,00 to 250,000 coming from straight sales, according to Hits Daily Double. Those numbers will comfortably launch him into the #1 spot on Billboard chart, where his VIEWS album spent much of 2016.

The project came out on all digital service providers to much fanfare on Saturday (March 18) after several delays, but a physical release has yet to be announced. Early reports show that it’s at least on track with his last album, VIEWS, which averaged 35 million plays per day in its first week, and might do substantially more since that release started as an Apple Music exclusive.

