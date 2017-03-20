Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > Rickey Smiley Morning Show

How Rick Ross Came For Birdman [EXCLUSIVE]

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment


Rick Ross‘ new album, Rather You Than Me, came out on Friday, and one of the album’s tracks that got the most traction was “Idols Before Rivals.” On the song he called out Birdman for getting rich and not paying artists involved with Cash Money- especially DJ Khaled and Lil Wayne -what they’re deserved.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Click on the audio player to hear Rick Ross’ verse to Birdman, and hear Headkrack explain more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.

RELATED: Chrisette Michele On How She Made Up With Rick Ross & Her Fiance [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: How The Wolves Came For Lira Galore After Her Break-Up From Rick Ross [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Is Birdman An Upgrade For Toni Braxton Over Her Ex-Husband? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Headkrack Raps About Drake, Rick Ross, Birdman, Bow Wow & More! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Rick Ross

0 photos Launch gallery

Rick Ross

Continue reading How Rick Ross Came For Birdman [EXCLUSIVE]

Rick Ross

$6 Million

album , birdman , Diss , DJ Khaled , MONEY , new , rick ross

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Bronzeville
[Podcast] Listen To The Newest Episode Of Bronzeville
 6 hours ago
‘Chips’ Cast Discuss The Rules Of Eating Booty
 14 hours ago
Adrien Broner’s Feet Are Horrifying The Internet
 14 hours ago
Tyson Beckford Goes In On Chris Brown, Claims…
 14 hours ago
Tamar Braxton Leaves Epic Records And Signs A…
 15 hours ago
Here’s How Fantasia’s Life Changed After Being Celibate…
 15 hours ago
Here’s Why Kenya Moore’s Ex Believes He Should…
 17 hours ago
Watch: South African Soccer Player Thanks His Girlfriend…
 17 hours ago
T.I. Claps Back At Steve Harvey Telling Rappers…
 18 hours ago
You Won’t Believe Who This Guy Blames After…
 20 hours ago
Steve Harvey Urges Black Celebs To Put Some…
 21 hours ago
Ace Hood Album Release Party
DJ KHALED ON ‘JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE!’
 22 hours ago
Killer Mike Speaks About Race At MIT
RUN THE JEWELS “LEGEND HAS IT” ON ‘THE…
 22 hours ago
Drake Fans Troll Meek Mill On Instagram With…
 1 day ago
Kim Kardashian Can’t Sleep Without At Least Four…
 1 day ago
Sources Say A Shocking Allegation About Porsha Williams…
 2 days ago
photos