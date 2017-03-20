How Rick Ross Came For Birdman [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Rick Ross‘ new album, Rather You Than Me, came out on Friday, and one of the album’s tracks that got the most traction was “Idols Before Rivals.” On the song he called out Birdman for getting rich and not paying artists involved with Cash Money- especially DJ Khaled and Lil Wayne -what they’re deserved.

Click on the audio player to hear Rick Ross’ verse to Birdman, and hear Headkrack explain more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

