Lifestyle
Home > Lifestyle

New Study Shows Attractive People Have Shorter Relationships

Research found a correlation between facial attractiveness and length of relationships.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

Smiling African American couple lying on carpet and communicating.

Source: skynesher / Getty


As if finding a partner wasn’t difficult already, a new study shows that attractive people tend to have shorter relationships.

Christine Ma-Kellams and her team at Harvard University asked two women to judge the attractiveness of 238 men based on their high school photos.

Researchers then tracked down the men 30 years later and recorded their marriage and divorce data. Men who were rated as more ‘facially attractive’ in their high school photos by the raters were more likely to be divorced or to have shorter marriages.

The pattern also applied to celebrities. The same group of women who rated the high school students, rated the attractiveness of some of the most powerful celebrities. Attractive celebrities were also reported to have shorter relationships and more divorces.

Correlation, however, doesn’t always mean causation. There may be other factors that contribute to the short half lives of the relationships of attractive people that haven’t been accounted for.

SOURCE: Published In Personal Relationships

RELATED LINKS

He Says, She Says: Should Men Be Allowed A Cheat Day In Relationships?

Black Love In Conversation: Here’s How To Keep The Spark In Your Relationship

Work Buddy To F*ck Buddy: How To Damage Control In Office Relationships

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading New Study Shows Attractive People Have Shorter Relationships

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

A <strong><a href="https://newsone.com/tag/newsone/">NewsOne</a></strong> gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Here’s Why Kenya Moore’s Ex Believes He Should…
 5 hours ago
Watch: South African Soccer Player Thanks His Girlfriend…
 5 hours ago
You Won’t Believe Who This Guy Blames After…
 8 hours ago
Ace Hood Album Release Party
DJ KHALED ON ‘JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE!’
 10 hours ago
Killer Mike Speaks About Race At MIT
RUN THE JEWELS “LEGEND HAS IT” ON ‘THE…
 10 hours ago
Kim Kardashian Can’t Sleep Without At Least Four…
 18 hours ago
Sources Say A Shocking Allegation About Porsha Williams…
 1 day ago
Tyrese Defends His Controversial Statements About Women And…
 1 day ago
You Mad?!: Fox News Pundit Says Snoop Dogg…
 1 day ago
Drake at Toronto Raptors
Stream: Drake Releases “More Life” + @JaylonBinLaden Mixes
 2 days ago
Drake Finally Dropped ‘More Life’ And Twitter Is…
 2 days ago
Chuck Berry Dies At 90
 2 days ago
Police Believe Kendall Jenner’s Home Burglary Was An…
 2 days ago
Meek Mill Is Making Another Wild Accusation About…
 2 days ago
Oh No: Is Dennis Rodman Trying To Get…
 2 days ago
Chance The Rapper Breaks Down His $500k Deal…
 2 days ago
photos