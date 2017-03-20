News & Gossip
Black Family Forced To Move After Racists Burglarize And Vandalize Their Home

A dream house is destroyed.

US-CRIME-POLICE-SHOOTING

A Black family just settling into their dream house was traumatized by a burglary and racist graffiti on Sunday evening.

Latanza Douglas returned to their Minnesota home to find swastikas and racist messages spray-painted on the side of their house, as well as on their bedroom walls. Now, Douglas feels forced to move. “This was supposed to be the last time we were going to move,” she commented. “If it was a burglary, that’s one thing. It happens everywhere. But when you have people judging you for other reasons that you can’t do anything about, that makes it even harder.”

Prior to the break-in, Douglas spent precious time working with developer Naresh Uppal to build the house. Uppal even encouraged Douglas to move to the neighborhood, believing it was a welcoming atmosphere. “It took me four, five months to build that house, just the way she wanted,” he explained.

Seeing the words “Get out” spray-painted on the walls devastated Uppal. “That was the one that hurt the most because you never want to make anyone feel unwelcome,” he explained.

Douglas, who is the parent of foster kids, no longer feels secure in the community and is looking to settle elsewhere. She elaborates, “These kids have traumas already. So, now we’ve exposed them to another one and it’s not a feeling of safety.” Douglas and her family have started a GoFundMe page if you want to support.

Continue reading Black Family Forced To Move After Racists Burglarize And Vandalize Their Home

photos