Drake Finally Dropped ‘More Life’ And Twitter Is Loving It

Bella Ramalho

After much hype and anticipation, Drake finally released his new album, More Life, on Saturday.

The album, which includes 22 new songs, is live right now on various streaming platforms — and Twitter is already calling it the album of the summer.

Definitely gotta Drake & Drive tonight. #MoreLife — Crishpus Attucks (@iAm_Boone) March 18, 2017

Drake just gave us so many anthems for the summer 😭🙌🏻 #morelife — More Life 🙏🏻 (@AdotKid1) March 18, 2017

Drake is going down as the greatest of all time. Hands down #MoreLife — ⑥ (@Tovony) March 18, 2017

They’re especially loving the Drizzy and Kanye collab on the album, “Glow”.

Looks like Summer ’17 belongs to Drake.

SOURCE: Buzzfeed

