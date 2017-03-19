Drake Finally Dropped ‘More Life’ And Twitter Is Loving It

Photo by

Drake Finally Dropped 'More Life' And Twitter Is Loving It

Summer anthems galore.

Bella Ramalho
2016 American Music Awards - Roaming Show

Source: Christopher Polk/AMA2016 / Getty

After much hype and anticipation, Drake finally released his new album, More Life, on Saturday.

The album, which includes 22 new songs, is live right now on various streaming platforms — and Twitter is already calling it the album of the summer.

They’re especially loving the Drizzy and Kanye collab on the album, “Glow”.

Looks like Summer ’17 belongs to Drake.

Drake , Kanye West

