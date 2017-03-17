Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

T.I. Gets Upset With A Fan For Taking Too Many Selifes: ‘That’s That Gay Sh*t’

One of T.I.'s supporters does the most.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

Jennifer Lopez Debuts Her New Headlining Residency Show JENNIFER LOPEZ: ALL I HAVE at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino

Source: David Becker / Getty


You better think twice before you decide to take a selfie with T.I.

It was just another day of getting car gas for the rapper, when a fan took the liberty of taking, not one, not two, but six selfies with him…according to T.I. When T.I. called the fan out, the fan got upset. T.I. said, “You a grown ass man. How many got damn selfies you ‘gon take?” T.I.’s admirer tried to argue with the 36-year-old rapper, but T.I. complained, “Goddamn let me get my personal space, you leaning on my truck and sh*t. I don’t even know you.”

When the fan continued to argue that T.I. could easily get his truck repainted, T.I. went an unnecessary step further by telling the fan, “that’s the gay sh*t right there.” You can watch the videos for yourself below.

#Tip Just #Pulledup in da #Hood and you can tell he from the hood! Pt1. @troubleman31#troubleman

A post shared by 🔱RAH€€MA'ROZ€"AM¤R🔱 (@_goldengalaxy) on

#LetEm #Know #Back da Fyck #Up! #Tip #Troubleman @troubleman31 ♚💯💯💂 pt2.

A post shared by 🔱RAH€€MA'ROZ€"AM¤R🔱 (@_goldengalaxy) on

This #Man @Troubleman31 took #pics and this #dude talking shit.. #Tip #handled himself well. I got his back!💂💯💯💯💯♚#hoodchronicles

A post shared by 🔱RAH€€MA'ROZ€"AM¤R🔱 (@_goldengalaxy) on

Though the incident escalated to levels uncalled for, T.I. decided to take one more selfie with the woman filming the incident.

♚Da #Real Always #Recognize Real #GoldenSun #Warriors #LinkUp! @TroubleMan31 #Souljas #StandUp #RiseUp 💫☄🌟💂

A post shared by 🔱RAH€€MA'ROZ€"AM¤R🔱 (@_goldengalaxy) on

Well, it seems like T.I. still loves his supporters. Hopefully, he can come up with better ways to express his needed space in the future. As for fans, make sure you adhere to a two selfies per person limit next time!

T.I.

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading T.I. Gets Upset With A Fan For Taking Too Many Selifes: ‘That’s That Gay Sh*t’

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

A <strong><a href="https://newsone.com/tag/newsone/">NewsOne</a></strong> gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
T.I. Gets Upset With A Fan For Taking…
 12 hours ago
The Week In Urban Pop Culture
 12 hours ago
Here’s Why Tamera Mowry-Housley Was Offended By J.…
 13 hours ago
Rick Ross Reveals His Last Words To Meek…
 14 hours ago
Trending
Tre Ward Releases New Album “Far From Paradise”
 15 hours ago
Rick Ross
Rick Ross Says He Told Meek Mill Not…
 19 hours ago
‘Scandal’ Recap: Frankie Vargas’ Killer Got Captured By…
 1 day ago
7 Black People Who Are Begging For A…
 1 day ago
Khalid
Texas’ own Khalid Performs “Location” On ‘The Tonight Show’
 2 days ago
Miguel Accused Of Pulling Fan’s Breast Out Of…
 2 days ago
Uh Oh! Fan Claims Miguel Sexually Assaulted Her
 2 days ago
JMBLYA FEST 2017
Snow Tha Product Spits Bilingual Fire In “I…
 2 days ago
Big Greg Talks With Emory “Vegas” Jones About…
 3 days ago
Steward Speaker Series: Common
COMMON “STAND IN THE WAY OF DARKNESS”
 3 days ago
Trump’s Lawyer Demands Snoop Dogg Apologize For Mock…
 3 days ago
Nicki Minaj Celebrates Album Sales Increase After Releasing…
 3 days ago
photos