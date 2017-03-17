LetThemDie: Twitter Snaps Off On Trump For Cutting Money For Meals On Wheels

White House officials have come under fire after they unveiled the administration’s new proposed budget, which includes snatching away all federal funding for the Meals on Wheels programs. This nutrition initiative provides food to the elderly, poor, veterans, disabled and others who often can’t leave their homes, The Huffington Post noted

Under these new changes the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s would slash the entire $3 billion Community Development Block Grant program that helps fund programs for low-income Americans including Meals on Wheels. Now granted the program won’t be erased due to these cuts—only 3.3 percent of its funding comes from government sources, Forbes points out. But these cuts could definitely translate into fewer people having access to meals they depend on.

Naturally, folks were outraged and took to Twitter to sound off on how dangerous these cuts will be for our country’s most vulnerable.

It's mind-boggling to hear the GOP brag about how much they love America. But they let people starve, die, get sick, etc? That's hate — Kellee Terrell (@kelleent) March 16, 2017

~ Cut Medicaid, Medicare, Meals on Wheels, insurance subsidies, medical research, home heating assistance, social security ~ #LetThemDie pic.twitter.com/iAhA3lgTQi — Bernie Wins (@berniewins2016) March 16, 2017

#LetThemDie @realDonaldTrump I've delivered meals to homebound for 30+ years, I've seen the need. People will die without this help. — PB&J Lady (@PBJLady) March 16, 2017

Okay, Republicans. Got you. Protecting the elderly and the young comes last,because building a fucking USELESS wall comes first. #LetThemDie — Resist. (@hk_ravenclaw) March 17, 2017

@realDonaldTrump You want to cut $3mil from #MealsOnWheels. It costs taxpayers $3mil for your one trip to Florida. You say #letThemDie — Pinotgirl7 (@pinotgirl7) March 16, 2017

#SnoopDogg mock shoots a fake #Trump & he's bad#Trumpbudget guts Meals on Wheels killing real Seniors & he's good

WTF America!?#LetThemDie — Radio TMI (@RadioTMI) March 16, 2017

republican plan for everyone but the rich? #LetThemDie — jackiecous (@jackiecous) March 16, 2017

To add insult to injury, when White House budget director Mick Mulvaney was pressed about the cuts during a recent press briefing, he said that the program doesn’t really work and that it’s not fair for tax payers to pay for a failing initiative, Politico reported.

“Meals on Wheels sounds great,” Mulvaney said, stressing that “we’re not going to spend [money] on programs that cannot show that they actually deliver the promises that we’ve made to people.”

He then stated that it makes better sense to spend the money elsewhere.

“You’re only focusing on half of the equation, right? You’re focusing on recipients of the money. We’re trying to focus on both the recipients of the money and the folks who give us the money in the first place,” Mulvaney told reporters.

“And I think it’s fairly compassionate to go to them and say, ‘Look, we’re not going to ask you for your hard-earned money anymore … unless we can guarantee to you that that money is actually going to be used in a proper function. And I think that is about as compassionate as you can get.”

Huh?

When Mullvaney says that meals on wheels and free school lunch are not performing….what the fuck does that mean?? — Richard Kim (@RichardKimNYC) March 16, 2017

But here’s the gag: Meals on Wheels actually does work.

According to Slate, the Washington Post‘s Christopher Ingraham tweeted a NIH peer review that found that these programs significantly improve diet quality, increase nutrient intakes, and reduce food insecurity and nutritional risk among participants. In addition, they increase socialization opportunities, improve dietary adherence and increase the quality life.

Mick Mulvaney says Meals on Wheels "not showing any results." Actual peer-reviewed research says otherwise. https://t.co/B6ZRxtWIAf pic.twitter.com/YI6jiAgMBk — Christopher Ingraham (@_cingraham) March 16, 2017

Guess that cash is going to building the wall that we all have to pay for instead.

