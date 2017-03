Despite releasing a new video “2 Lovin U” with the assistance of DJ Premier , this might turn out to be a down week for Miguel . He’s facing allegations of sexual harassment. A University of New Mexico student claims that after taking a picture with him at a club, the Wildheart singer allegedly took his liberties.

“But right after we take the photo, he reaches his hand down my shirt and takes my breast out of my top,” she said. “I froze because it was so sudden.”

Finish this story [here]