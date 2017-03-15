T.I. Slams Donald Trump Over Snoop Dogg Tweets

T.I. Slams Donald Trump Over Snoop Dogg Tweets

Looks like Donald Trump is headed to war… with Hip-Hop. #45 had some things to say to rapper Snoop Dogg after he released a video in which he points a toy gun at a clown dressed up as our y’all President. Leave it to the King of the South, T.I. to join Snoop on the front lines.

Donald Trump Strikes Back At Snoop Dogg Over Music Video

In a expletive-laced Instagram post, Tip made it very clear to #45 to worry about world affairs and leave Uncle Snoop alone. As long as the Secret Service don’t pop up at any of their doors, this beef is fine with me.

Tiny Says T.I. Needs To Come Back To Her

Snoop Dogg Takes A Shot At Clown Caricature Of Donald Trump In Latest Music Video

