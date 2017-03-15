T.I. Slams Donald Trump Over Snoop Dogg Tweets

Looks like Donald Trump is headed to war… with Hip-Hop. #45 had some things to say to rapper Snoop Dogg after he released a video in which he points a toy gun at a clown dressed up as our y’all President. Leave it to the King of the South, T.I. to join Snoop on the front lines.

In a expletive-laced Instagram post, Tip made it very clear to #45 to worry about world affairs and leave Uncle Snoop alone. As long as the Secret Service don’t pop up at any of their doors, this beef is fine with me.

