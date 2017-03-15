Dallas Art Fair Adds Area-based Music Showcase

When: Friday, April 7 from 4pm-7pm

Where: On an outside-stage right in front of the main entrance to the FIG building, where the DAF takes place.

Who: Curated and directed by influencer and art critic Lee Escobedo, “The Dallas Music Experience” brings together the most dynamic and intriguing musical talent North Texas has to offer. Presented by Dallas-based art magazine Artist Uprising, for which Escobedo serves as editor-in-chief, this showcase will give the international art world in town for the fair a taste of the city’s rich musical tapestry. Featuring: Sam Lao, Blue, The Misfit, Sealion, Party Static, and Cygnus. DJ set by Picnictyme and hosted by Randy Guthmiller.

DJ set by Picnictyme – When he is not playing percussion for Erykah Badu’s backing band, The Cannabinoids, Picnictyme is a producer and DJ known as one half of Booty Fade and a gifted jack-of-all-trades. He produced one of the best Texas albums ever, A.Dd+’s LP, “When Pigs Fly”.

Sam Lao – Recently profiled in D Magazine and The Dallas Observer, Lao is the reigning queen of Dallas rap. She recently released her latest album, “SPCTRM”, nominated for album of the year by the Dallas Observer and was featured on Hot 97’s “Who’s Next” showcase in NYC last fall.

Party Static – The punk five-piece is one of Dallas best live acts (Nominated in this category by the Dallas Observer 2016 DOMAs). On-stage the group isa female-fronted blitzkerg of pop and punk elements, culminating in a fun, party-anywhere style of play that captivates and engages any audience.

Sealion – Sealion is one of Dallas most cherished and visceral bands. A punk outfit with a solid following ,the critically-acclaimed group has one of Dallas largest followings. Their brand of punk has led them to win multiple awards from regional and national press.

Blue, The Misfit. – The experimental hip-hop artist recently released his newest album, “A Perfect Night For a Funeral” to critical acclaim. Blue is a gifted producer, MC, and award-winning DJ, who performs DJ sets regularly in Dallas and NYC with his All/Everything parties.