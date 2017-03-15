Donald Trump Strikes Back At Snoop Dogg Over Music Video

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979beat

Looks like Donald Trump has a new person to aim his morning Tweets at and it’s legendary rapper Snoop Dogg. #45 is upset at the Uncle Snoop over a video showed him aiming a toy piston at a clown version of Trump.

Trump says the rapper would have faced ‘jail time’ had he pretended to aim a gun at Barack Obama in a video.

Can you imagine what the outcry would be if @SnoopDogg, failing career and all, had aimed and fired the gun at President Obama? Jail time! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 15, 2017

Will Snoop respond to #45 tweets? Looks like things may get interesting with the rap community and our y’all President.

