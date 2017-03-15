Donald Trump Strikes Back At Snoop Dogg Over Music Video

Donald Trump Strikes Back At Snoop Dogg Over Music Video

Trump says the rapper would have faced ‘jail time’ had he pretended to aim a gun at Barack Obama in a video

Looks like Donald Trump has a new person to aim his morning Tweets at and it’s legendary rapper Snoop Dogg. #45 is upset at the Uncle Snoop over a video showed him aiming a toy piston at a clown version of Trump.

Watch: Snoop Dogg Takes A Shot At Clown Caricature Of Donald Trump In Latest Music Video

Trump says the rapper would have faced ‘jail time’ had he pretended to aim a gun at Barack Obama in a video.

Will Snoop respond to #45 tweets? Looks like things may get interesting with the rap community and our y’all President.

photos