Trump’s Lawyer Demands Snoop Dogg Apologize For Mock Assassination Of The President

“It’s totally disgraceful. Snoop owes the president an apology,” said Trump’s personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, while speaking to TMZ earlier today.

He, like Republican Senator Marco Rubio, feels that Snoop Dogg crossed the line with his latest music video. In the climactic scene of the video in question, Snoop aims a pistol at a Trump look-alike. He fires, though the gun proves be a toy weapon, as it shoots out a red flag that says “BANG.”

Even so, Cohen wasn’t amused. “There’s absolutely nothing funny about an assassination attempt on a president,” he said, “and I’m really shocked at him because I thought he was better than that.”

