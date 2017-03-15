White House Says Trump Paid $38 Million In Federal Taxes In 2005

Photo by

National News
Home > National News

White House Says Trump Paid $38 Million In Federal Taxes In 2005

The news came before Rachel Maddow said that she would reveal the president's tax returns on her MSNBC show Tuesday.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

A White House official said Tuesday that President Donald Trump paid $38 million in taxes back in 2005 ahead of a MSNBC report on the “The Rachel Maddow Show” about his returns, reports CNN.

From CNN:

The $38 million was in addition to “paying tens of millions of dollars in other taxes such as sales and excise taxes and employment taxes,” a White House official said ahead of an anticipated MSNBC news report about the returns.

…Trump had promised during the presidential campaign to release his returns — which every presidential nominee in modern times has made into a precedent — after the conclusion of a routine audit, but the White House has not spelled out when exactly that would be. More recently, aides have suggested that since he won the election, he would not release his returns.

…In October, The New York Times obtained a single year’s return anonymously that showed that Trump declared a $916 million loss and lists tax benefits he used after a turbulent financial period for him in the early 1990s. The paper, citing tax experts, said Trump could have used his loss to cancel out an equivalent amount of taxable income for nearly two decades.

DCReport.org founder David Cay Johnston claimed that his site received two pages of Trump’s 2005 Form 1040 — which Johnston also said was sent through the U.S. Postal Service — on Maddow’s MSNBC show Tuesday, reports NBC News.

SOURCE: CNN, NBC News

SEE ALSO:

Trump Faces Renewed Scrutiny Over Taxes After Russian Dossier Claims

Donald Trump Offers Tax Reform After Getting Busted For Not Paying Taxes

Sound The Alarm: Donald Trump Is President And Twitter Is In Full Meltdown

35 photos Launch gallery

Sound The Alarm: Donald Trump Is President And Twitter Is In Full Meltdown

Continue reading Sound The Alarm: Donald Trump Is President And Twitter Is In Full Meltdown

Sound The Alarm: Donald Trump Is President And Twitter Is In Full Meltdown


 

 

 

donald trump , Donald Trump Tax Returns , Donald Trump White House , federal taxes

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Steward Speaker Series: Common
COMMON “STAND IN THE WAY OF DARKNESS”
 8 hours ago
Trump’s Lawyer Demands Snoop Dogg Apologize For Mock…
 9 hours ago
Nicki Minaj Celebrates Album Sales Increase After Releasing…
 9 hours ago
TURK: Hot Boy Reunion, Hold Up Lebron, Bankroll…
 1 day ago
Kanye West’s Cousin Ricky Anderson Suffers Tragedy
 1 day ago
Laurence Fishburne’s Daughter Montana Fishburne Arrested
 1 day ago
SXSW Film-Interactive-Music - Day 4
Meek Mill & Tory Lanez Shoot Music Video…
 1 day ago
notorious b.i.g.
BROOKLYN NETS HONOR THE NOTORIOUS B.I.G.
 1 day ago
Bronzeville
[Podcast] Listen To The Newest Episode Of Bronzeville
 1 day ago
‘LHHATLS6’ Recap: It’s Time For Rasheeda To Go…
 2 days ago
Teyana Taylor Photoshoot Fresh with Reebok Classic [Photos]
 2 days ago
Learn It: The White Actress’ Guide to Being Woke
 2 days ago
Kourtney Kardashian Tweeting About ‘Get Out’ Did Not…
 2 days ago
Is Justin Bieber Crushing On Sevyn Streeter?
 2 days ago
My Neck! Khia Is Basically Spreading Her Legs…
 2 days ago
Are Past Relations, Your New Relationships Business??? #ReecQotd
 2 days ago
photos