Kanye West’s Cousin Ricky Anderson Suffers Tragedy

97.9 The Beat Staff
Our prayers are with Kanye West and his family this morning. West’s cousin Ricky Anderson, who works on his G.O.O.D Music label, suddenly lost his son Avery. According to TMZ, Anderson’s son died in his sleep.

“Today was the worst day of my life! I lost my lil man and gained an angel! Rest in Paradise!!! I love you man,” Anderson wrote on Instagram yesterday.

Today was the worst day of my life!! I lost my lil man and gained an angel! Rest in Paradise!!!! I love you man

Avery recently celebrated his first birthday.

Suspect Arrested In Fatal Shooting Of Toya Wright’s Brothers

Tenn. School Bus Driver Indicted In Fatal Crash That Left 6 Children Dead

 

Continue reading Kanye West's Cousin Ricky Anderson Suffers Tragedy

photos