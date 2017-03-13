Tyra Banks Takes Over Nick Cannon’s Post On ‘America’s Got Talent’

Model and media mogul Tyra Banks has been named the new host of ‘America’s Got Talent.’

She is taking over for Nick Cannon, who abruptly left the show after 8 years because of a falling out with the network.

Cannon announced he was leaving the show last month, after NBC allegedly threatened to take away his job, after the comedian used a racial slur during a Showtime special.

Banks, who is a former host/creator of ‘America’s Next Top Model,’ will be taking over in his absence.

Co-host Howie Mandel announced Banks’ role on the show via Twitter:

Tyra also posted the news on her Twitter page:

RELATED LINKS

Mariah Carey Is Unbothered By Her Breakup With James Packer & Nick Cannon Having Another Baby

Nick Cannon Accused Of Fathering Child Out Of Wedlock

Nick Cannon Says Planned Parenthood Responsible For Genocide

Also On 97.9 The Beat: