Why Nicki Minaj’s Diss Track Is Too Little Too Late [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

97.9 The Beat Staff
Nicki Minaj finally dropped her diss track geared toward Remy Ma. The song, entitled “No Frauds,” features Drake & Lil Wayne, and only one verse from Nicki Minaj. Not only was Nicki rapping on this supposed diss track for only 1/3 of a four minute song, but Drake & Wayne’s verses don’t contribute to the story at all!

Check out this exclusive video to hear Headkrack explain more on why the song just doesn’t quite measure up, in this clip of the Hip-Hop Spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Nicki Minaj got back in her rap bag and dropped three new tracks on Friday: “No Frauds,” “Regret In Your Tears,” and “Changed It.” “No Frauds,” featuring Lil Wayne and Drake, was a direct diss at Remy Ma three weeks after she dropped her savage diss track “shETHER.” Meanwhile, “Regret In Your Tears” is a diss record to her ex Meek Mill who has been nothing but shady since they split. Of course, the Internet had a field day with this one. Check out what people had to say.

