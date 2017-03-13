Why Nicki Minaj’s Diss Track Is Too Little Too Late [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Nicki Minaj finally dropped her diss track geared toward Remy Ma. The song, entitled “No Frauds,” features Drake & Lil Wayne, and only one verse from Nicki Minaj. Not only was Nicki rapping on this supposed diss track for only 1/3 of a four minute song, but Drake & Wayne’s verses don’t contribute to the story at all!

Check out this exclusive video to hear Headkrack explain more on why the song just doesn’t quite measure up, in this clip of the Hip-Hop Spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

