News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Did Soulja Boy Leave His Mother Broke?

His brother has receipts.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

BET's Rip The Runway 2010 - Arrivals

Source: Bryan Bedder / Getty


The family drama continues between Soulja Boy and his brother, John Way. According to a diss track Way released, Soulja Boy is a “compulsive liar” and continues to gloat about his success when he still has family struggling financially. In a diss track titled “Overdue,” Way raps, “All on the ‘gram flexin’ like you the f***in’ man/ My momma still on welfare, s**t I can’t understand it.” You can listen to the whole song below.


Way confirmed his family’s misfortunes in a video he posted with his mom. When Way asks her where they are, she responds, “we at my house, in the middle of the goddamn ‘hood.”


Before Way’s video, Soulja Boy responded to him via Instagram live saying, “Loyalty before motherf***in’ royalty…these b***h ass n****s want to go against the grain and lie on a n***a and put my name through the dirt when I’m a real hustler. Real n***a getting money man, these n****s ain’t shit. F**k these b***h ass n****s.” You can watch the video below.


Way’s next moves remain unknown. However, this could be the start of a full-on campaign against his famous “Pretty Boy Swag” brother.

 

 

 

John Way , Soulja Boy

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Did Soulja Boy Leave His Mother Broke?

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

A <strong><a href="https://newsone.com/tag/newsone/">NewsOne</a></strong> gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Drake And Future Perform At Frank Erwin Center
DRAKE ANNOUNCES ‘MORE LIFE’ RELEASE DATE
 7 hours ago
Lee Daniels Doesn’t Co-Sign #OscarsSoWhite: “No One In…
 23 hours ago
Black-ish Star Yara Shahidi Received A College Recommendation…
 24 hours ago
Nicki Minaj Goes Off On PartyNextDoor “Don’t Say…
 1 day ago
LAPD Wants To Meet With Chris Brown: Report
 1 day ago
New Baby Alert! ‘Get Out’ Actor Lakeith Stanfield…
 2 days ago
Samuel L. Jackson Gives Us Some Solid Advice…
 3 days ago
Drake And Future Perform At Frank Erwin Center
THE WEEKND BRINGS OUT DRAKE IN LONDON
 3 days ago
‘Scandal’ Recap: Rowan Pope Actually Has A Boss
 4 days ago
Diddy’s Premiering ‘Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop: The Bad…
 4 days ago
Rick Ross in the Beat Studio
Rick Ross Shares Features On “Rather You Than…
 4 days ago
Kelly Rowland Accidentally Liked A Negative Comment About…
 5 days ago
Aldis Hodge and Jurnee Smollett Give You An…
 5 days ago
America Wants Trump To ‘Get Out’ In This…
 5 days ago
2015 BET Awards - Show
Nicki Minaj Reportedly Has No Immediate Plan To…
 5 days ago
Ciara’s Maternity Photo Shoot For Harper’s Bazaar Will…
 6 days ago
photos