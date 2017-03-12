LAPD Wants To Meet With Chris Brown: Report

Chris Brown has had his share of legal issues, and according to a new report, San Fernando Valley cops want to work with the singer to resolve them. According to TMZ, the LAPD division that covers Brown’s neighborhood is preparing to request a meeting with Chris, hoping that the conversation will convince him to change his ways and inspire fewer complaints from neighbors.

The report states that “noise, drugs, assaults, riding various vehicles recklessly” are among the disturbances that make Chris what one source calls “a chronic problem who takes up a tremendous amount of our resources.”

As this is simply a request for dialogue, it’s up to Chris to decide whether he actually wants to take part in this conversation with the cops.

