Nicki Minaj Doesn’t Appreciate PARTYNEXTDOOR Implying That He Ghostwrote Her Latest Song

11 hours ago

H&M Studio : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week

After hitting the streets of Paris Fashion Week, Nicki Minaj immediately got busy in the studio to address arch nemesis Remy Ma with a fresh batch of new songs including “No Frauds” and “Changed It,” Well, it looks like PARTYNEXTDOOR is next on Nicki’s hit list for implying that he ghostwrote on her 3rd new track “Regret in Your Tears.”

Late last night, PARTY went on a liking spree of his fans’ comments, who claim they notice his influence on Nicki’s track.

#PartyNextDoor's Twitter likes seem like he has something to get off his chest 👀🤔 #NickiMinaj

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

 

Those subs clearly didn’t get past the Barb. She immediately called out the singer/songwriter for fueling the ghostwriting allegations, which she says are straight up lies.

“Party Next Door had NOTHING to do w/ #RegretInYourTears – ni**a aint never heard that song a day in his life. Bless y’all heart,” she tweeted. “Not sure why he was ‘liking’ tweets. Maybe it was just ‘funny’ to him. Maybe he was…’hacked’. Lol. Either way. #DisTewMuch FOH.”

 

This is a rather awkward situation given the fact that PND is signed to Drake’s OVO imprint. On top of that, Nicki and PARTY are both featured on Major Lazer’s latest single, “Run Up.”

PARTY wasn’t the only one to cosign shady tweets towards Nicki. Remy has also been liking tweets suggesting that “No Frauds” was a lackluster diss track. “Man, @RealRemyMa had 48 hours & made a A+. @NICKIMINAJ had 3 weeks, help from @LilTunechi & @Drake, turned it in late, & made a F. #shETHER,” read one tweet the Bronx rapper liked.

Atleast we know Nicki is gearing up to release more material:

SOURCE: Rap-Up | IMAGE SOURCE: Getty

