‘Atlanta’ Star, Zazie Beetz Scores Role In Major Action Flick

It’s been nothing but success for the cast of Atlanta, since the last episode aired in November. With the show is not returning for another year, all four of the main stars are keeping busy with other projects.

Donald Glover (Earn) signed a production deal with FX, will be in the upcoming Star Wars and Lion King remake; Brian Tyree Henry (Paper Boi) has been in How to Get Away with Murder and This is Us; Lakeith Stanfield (Darius) is currently in box-office hit Get Out; and now Zazie Beetz (Van) has a major role.

It was announced this week that Beetz will play the character of “Domino” in the upcoming Deadpool 2. The news was revealed by Ryan Reynolds who plays the lead in the Marvel cinematic film.

As reported by Comicbook, Beetz will play another mercenary alongside Deadpool. Her character’s mutant ability is essentially increased luck, giving her a proclivity for success no matter how difficult her mission may be.

Deadpool 2 is set to hit theaters March 2018.

RELATED STORIES:

Donald Glover Just Got An Amazing FX Network Deal

‘Atlanta’ Season 2 Officially Delayed Until 2018

5 Reasons ‘Atlanta’ Is Our Favorite New Show On TV

Also On 97.9 The Beat: