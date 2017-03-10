Another Gem From Charles Barkley: ‘A Lot Of Black People Are Full Of S**t’

In a recent interview with The Shadow League, former NBA star Charles Barkley once again underscored his disdain for African Americans, saying, he doesn’t worry about criticism from his own people.
“I don’t worry about that,” he told the sports news outlet. “Listen, my track record speaks for itself. The one thing I’ve learned as a Black man is every time I say something that is not 100 percent in agreement with the Black community there’s a faction that goes crazy. I don’t care about that. People say to me ‘Man, did you just give $1 million to a Historically Black College?’ I say ‘Yeah.’ And they say, ‘Well, why didn’t you tell anybody?’
“I say, ‘I’m not trying to impress those co**s*ckers.’ I just gave Morehouse, Clark Atlanta and Alabama A&M in Huntsville $1 million dollars to help Black kids go to college. I just gave Auburn $2 million to recruit Black kids. I’m good with my blackness. Listen, man, one thing I understand about being Black and famous is a lot of Black people are full of sh**. I’m good with that.”
This isn’t the first time Barkley said something outrageous about black people. Back in 2014, he told CNN that Black people “cry racial profiling” when cops come into these communities to “clean up the neighborhood.”
Ok, Sir Charles.
