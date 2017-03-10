Biggie’s Mom Says It ‘Still Hurts’ That His Death Is A Mystery 20 Years Later

Photo by

Biggie’s Mom Says It ‘Still Hurts’ That His Death Is A Mystery 20 Years Later

Voletta Wallace continues to be saddened that her son's killer has yet to apprehended.

14 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Biggie Smalls & A Bottle Of St. Ides

Source: Adger Cowans / Getty

Twenty years since the death of The Notorious B.I.G., his mother Voletta Wallace is still hurt that the rapper’s murder remains unsolved.

According to The New York Post, Wallace said, “It still hurts that nothing has been done,” she said of the famed rapper. “His death is not something I want to celebrate. But I am grateful to everyone who remembers him.”

Since her son’s tragic death, Wallace has worked hard to keep the rapper’s legacy alive, including in the upcoming documentary “Notorious B.I.G.: One More Chance.”

Wallace told the Post that her son would “be in jail or he might be a multimillionaire roaming the Earth and vacationing in Bora Bora.”

“Whatever the world sees him as, I just see him as my son,” the 64-year-old continued. “He may not be here, but his memory is etched in me for life.”

As we all know, Biggie, the Brooklyn-native born Christopher Wallace, was shot and killed in Los Angeles in 1997. Local Investigators and the FBI hit a roadblock to finding his killer. However, Wallace stressed that either way her grandkids, CJ, 19, and T’yanna, 23, are carrying on their father’s legacy.

“My grandkids are beautiful. They remind me of their father. Both of them are smart and strong.”

We love you B.I.G.

