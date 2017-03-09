News & Gossip
Did Vince Have A Baby Outside Of Marriage? Tamar Braxton Responds

The singer didn't hold back.

21 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
2016 Daytime Emmy Awards - Arrivals

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty


Tamar Braxton has a word (or many words) for the masses in response to allegations that her husband had a baby outside their marriage.

Supposedly, rumors were floating around that Braxton’s record executive husband of eight years, Vincent Herbert, had a child with another woman. Braxton got wind of the rumors and not only refuted them, but gave a lesson on being responsible to your kids on Instagram. Along with a photo of the child in question, Braxton writes, “Let me be CRYSTAL clear before this untrue story gets out of hand… this lady is claiming that this beautiful child is Vincent Herbert’s…(on Instagram)..let me explain to you all what kind of WOMAN I am!! If this was..she would be MINE as well..she would be all over MY instagram, media outlets, pictures interviews etc..because that’s the type of WOMAN I am.”

If you’re still unclear on the type of women Tamar Braxton is, she further explains, “Why would I want him to miss out on being a part of his daughter’s life?? Do you know how unpleased God would be and how that would effect OUR relationship in the end??…we would be DOOMED!!”

She further proclaims, “Listen ladies and gentlemen…don’t let NO ONE come in between you and your kids!! It’s not worth it!! And if they jealous of your kids they don’t love you and only want to control you!!”

Then finally, after all of this, Braxton asserts that the White woman claiming to have had a child with Herbert is not of his standards…therefore, he is NOT the father.

You can read Braxton’s full post below.

#TamarBraxton addresses the rumors that her husband #VinceHerbert is the father to another child

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

Case closed!

Tamar Braxton , Vincent Herbert

