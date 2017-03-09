Lifestyle
Home > Uncategorized

Americans Are Having Less Sex Than Ever Before

If you think your sex life has plummeted, you're not alone.

2 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

Affectionate couple hugging face to face

Source: Hero Images / Getty


With all the research backing the benefits of sex from increased work productivity to glowing skin, Americans are reportedly still not getting it on as much as you would think.

According to a new study published in the journal Archives of Sexual Behavior, regardless of their gender, race, marriage status and geographic location, Americans are having less sex than they did in the late 1990s, NY Times reports.

Research shows, in the early 1990s to the early 2000s, married Americans had sex about 60 to 65 times a year. In 2014, that number plummeted to 56 times.

The report suggests that mobile phone usage and social media sites like Facebook could be contributing to the decline. Millennials and Gen Z’ers, who frequently use portable devices for entertainment and social interaction, are having sex less often than any previous generation.

While there is no clear explanation for the decline, longer work hours and pornography were surprisingly ruled out as contributors. Longer work hours and pornography actually correlate with a busier sex life.

SOURCE: NEW YORK TIMES

 

MORE SEX & LOVE

You Aren’t Alone: Research Says 1 In 13 Women Suffer Through Painful Sex

Work Buddy To F*ck Buddy: How To Damage Control In Office Relationships

He Says, She Says: Should Men Be Allowed A Cheat Day In Relationships?

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Americans Are Having Less Sex Than Ever Before

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

A <strong><a href="https://newsone.com/tag/newsone/">NewsOne</a></strong> gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Rick Ross in the Beat Studio
Rick Ross Shares Features On “Rather You Than…
 6 hours ago
Kelly Rowland Accidentally Liked A Negative Comment About…
 21 hours ago
America Wants Trump To ‘Get Out’ In This…
 23 hours ago
2015 BET Awards - Show
Nicki Minaj Reportedly Has No Immediate Plan To…
 1 day ago
Ciara’s Maternity Photo Shoot For Harper’s Bazaar Will…
 2 days ago
Safaree Claims His EX Is Blocking Him From…
 2 days ago
Is Thievery The New Cool? #ReecQOTD
 2 days ago
Trey Songz in SA
Trey Songz Rejects Plea Deal In Police Officer…
 2 days ago
a$ap rocky
A$AP ROCKY “GROW UP” MERCEDES-BENZ AD
 2 days ago
Chance The Rapper Donates $1M To Chicago Public…
 2 days ago
‘LHHATLS6’ Recap: Kirk Frost Denies He Is The Father
 3 days ago
New Look Wireless Festival 2015 - Day 1
Travis Scott Announces ‘Birds Eye View’ Tour + Dates
 3 days ago
BET Experience At L.A. LIVE. - Day 1
Future Becomes First Artist To Earn Back-To-Back No.…
 3 days ago
Kendrick Lamar Says His Next Project Will Focus…
 4 days ago
New Couple Alert? Ceasar From Black Ink Crew…
 4 days ago
Viola Davis Wins Harvard University’s Artist Of The Year
 4 days ago
photos